CVS announces 2 Quad Cities locations closing

MOLINE, Ill. and DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CVS Health, a drug store chain said it will be closing two of its Quad Cities locations by the end of 2023.

The two CVS locations set to close in the upcoming months include a Moline store at 2250 41st Street, expected to close on Nov. 29 and a Davenport store at 1777 Division Street, expected to close on Dec. 7, according to a spokesperson from CVS.

A statement from the spokesperson explained that next steps for the difficult decision include the following.

“All Moline prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS pharmacy at 2617 18th Avenue in Rock Island and Davenport prescriptions to the CVS pharmacy at 1655 West Kimberly Road in Davenport to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care. Patients can also choose to fill their prescriptions at any CVS pharmacy, or the pharmacy of their choice, if another is more convenient.”

The spokesperson added that all employees are being offered comparable roles within the company.

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” the spokesperson said. “Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community.”

According to the spokesperson, Aetna Better Health of Illinois Medicaid members can choose to fill their prescriptions at any nearby in-network pharmacy location convenient for them. Prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS pharmacy at 2617 18th Avenue in Rock Island until a selection is made.

Additionally, CVS says six pharmacy locations remain in the Quad Cities and the company says they plan to continue to provide the community with outstanding service at these locations.

CVS also says they offer prescription home delivery service to eligible patients through CVS.com and the CVS pharmacy app to provide additional convenient access to medications.

