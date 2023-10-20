Durbin statement on President Biden’s address to the nation

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Thursday evening President Biden addressed the nation amid the Israel-Hamas war. After, Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin released the following statement.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for reminding America that we have a singular role in the world fighting against terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like the infamous was criminal, Vladimir Putin,” Senator Durbin remarked. “We are fortunate to have a President who knows the lessons of history and is determined to maintain America’s indispensable leadership role while upholding our values.”

