EICC: DeWitt center to build skilled workforce, economy

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s been a busy month of grand openings for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.

In the past two weeks, EICC also hosted a grand opening for the Muscatine Career Advancement Center and the Scott Community College Health Sciences Center.

On Thursday, EICC celebrated the grand opening of the DeWitt Career Advancement Center.

According to a news release from EICC, the $8 million center at 817 E. Industrial St. expands access to career and technical training programs. Prior to its opening two months ago, most students living in and around DeWitt attended classes at the Clinton Community College campus.

Brian Kelly, who is the CCC president and EICC vice chancellor of strategy support and planning, said the center will host Career Academy partnerships and provide high school juniors and seniors with the opportunity to earn college credit at no charge.

The 27,000 square foot building hosts programs in health care, business, construction, IT, agriculture, and CNC machining. And it is a testament to communitywide vision, leadership, and support, Kelly said.

In 2021, voters passed a $40 million bond referendum to fund this project, and others across the EICC district.

“Economic development, and the continued growth of businesses operating in our region and our state, requires a well-trained and skilled workforce. When voters supported the bond, they were endorsing EICC and expressing faith in the quality of education we provide, and faith in the students we serve,” EICC Interim Chancellor Liang Chee Wee, said.

