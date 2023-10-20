GAHC to host haunted QC stories gathering Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The German American Heritage Center, 712 West 2nd Street, Davenport, invites viewers to Voices in the Walls: Murder, Legends, and Hauntings of the QC to be presented by author and historian John Brassard, Jr. on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

Brassard, known as “The Kitchen Table Historian” will regale the audience with stores of legends, ghosts, and gruesome murders that are part of Quad Cities’ darker history.

Admission will be $5 per person, but free if you’re a member at the museum. Interested persons can register HERE

John is the host and narrator of a podcast and is the author of four books including Murder and Mayhem in Scott County and Scott County Cemeteries

For more information, visit GAHC online at https://gahc.org/ or call 563-322-8844.

