Madison Russo gets suspended sentenced, probation for cancer scam

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman, who pleaded guilty to a cancer scam, involving theft of over $37,000 in donations for a false cancer claim was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence and probation, Friday at the Scott County Courthouse.

Madison Russo, 20, was sentenced to a 10-year suspended prison sentence with three years of probation. If Russo completes the probation terms she will not have to serve the prison sentence.

The judge denied the deferred judgment, which would have meant if she had completed probation the conviction wouldn’t have been on her record.

Russo must pay the restitution in full at over $39,000, and a fine of $1,370.

Russo pleaded guilty in June to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Russo’s sentencing took place Friday morning at the Scott County Courthouse at 9 a.m.

