Man sentenced to prison in Whiteside Co. shooting-death

WHITESIDE CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A Whiteside County man who was found guilty by a jury in August of first-degree murder has been sentenced to prison.

Thursday, Michael W. T. Bennett, 37, was sentenced to 60 years in prison in the shooting-death of Joshua N. Hamrick back on May 1, 2021, court records show. Bennett was given credit for 866 days already served in the county jail.

According to court records, once Bennett completes his sentence, he will serve three years of mandatory supervised release.

