Meet the married couple leading SAU women’s soccer to success

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the last two decades, Jon and Kourtney Mannall have coached side by side at various levels of soccer throughout the Quad Cities.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time now together, and finding ways to have balance, and [gain] perspective from year to year,” said Jon Mannall. “It’s basically a process for us on how the players come through, how the season plays out.”

Married for seven years, Jon and Kourtney now coach the St. Ambrose’s women’s soccer team. Jon serves as the head coach, while Kourtney, a St. Ambrose grad, coaches the goalkeepers.

“We both have the same commitment to this program and this team and so I think spending time together and doing the thing you love with a group of girls that you love is definitely the best part,” said Kourtney Mannall.

Although rare, the duo said there are challenges of coaching with each other.

“We spend way too much doing this, so that’s the difficult thing,” Jon Mannall said. “We have to juggle and balance a family.”

“I think it’s really important that, when we step out onto this field, it’s very professional. We both have our jobs and play our roles here,” Kourtney Mannall said.

While Jon and Kourtney Mannall often think similarly, St. Ambrose senior Adriane Latham said each coach brings a unique skill set.

“Honestly, [it’s] welcoming because you get both aspects from a man and a girl,” Latham said. “So sometimes we might not be comfortable going to Jon for some things, but Kourtney is always there being our supportive one, and Jon is pushing us to do better each and every day.”

The chemistry between both the coaches and the players is clear. The Fighting Bees are currently on a 7-game win streak.

The Mannalls and the Fighting Bees will look to extend their win streak to eight games when they travel to Viterbo University on Oct. 24.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.