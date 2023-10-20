Niabi to host inaugural Zoopacolypse 5K fundraiser to bring in Grizzly Bear

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) -Niabi Zoo is hosting the inaugural, family-friendly Zoopocalypse 5Kon Saturday. Oct. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be a 5K, 1-mile run, and kids’ races held throughout the evening to raise money to bring the Grizzly Bear to the zoo.

The zoo looks forward to watching as runners, walkers, and screamers careen through the course on the grounds. Attendees are encouraged to wear a costume. Volunteers (Zoo Zombies) are also being sought to come forward to help make the first-ever event a big success.

For more information or to sign up for the race, visit www.niabizoofoundation.com or call Joshua Sherrod at 309-236-9573 or email at: djsherrod1@yahoo.com. The Facebook event page filled with details is at https://www.facebook.com/events/1253126945381152.

Niabi Zoo is located at 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley, IL. For more information, visit the zoo online at https://www.niabizoo.com/ or call 309-799-3482.

