DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A programming note for KWQC TV6′s 10 p.m. news.

At 7 p.m. President Biden addressed the nation on the Israel-Hamas war. Because of the cut-in programming for the 10 p.m. news has been pushed back approximately 20 minutes.

Tonight’s 10 p.m. news will now start at approximately 10:20 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.