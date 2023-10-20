Quad City Storm hosts Peoria Rivermen Saturday for season opener
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm Hosts Peoria Rivermen Saturday Oct. 21 for its home opener. The puck is scheduled to hit the ice at 7:10 p.m. following the pregame concert that will take place in the Vibrant Arena parking lot.
At last check, tickets for Saturday game was still available with the lowest starting at $12. Friday, Quad Cities Today talked with the Storm’s team president Brian Rothenberger and team owner John Dawson about the expectations for the up coming season.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.