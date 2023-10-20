Starry Night Gala to raise money to provide mental health services set for Nov. 4

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Starry Night Gala 2023 is an event hosted by The Gray Matters Collective and Foster’s Voice - Suicide Awareness to raise money for the Foster Cares Fund: a fund that helps individuals in need of financial assistance with and for therapy.

The 2023 Starry Night Gala will be held on Nov. 4 at Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf starting at 5 p.m.

Haley Degreve, The Gray Matters Collective, and Kevin Atwood, Foster’s Voice, discuss the night’s festivities featuring dinner, dancing, raffles, speakers, and inspiration. The 2022 event raised over $40,000.

Cost to attend is $85 per person or $600 for table of 8. To pre-order tickets, click HERE.

For additional details about the fundraiser, visit the Facebook event page here.

