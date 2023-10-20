Sunny today ahead of a breezy weekend

Active weather returns next week
10/19/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Skies have cleared overnight and this will lead to a Friday filled with sunshine. Highs will run into the mid 60s which is around average for today. Breezy conditions will develop by Saturday from the NW, but skies should remain  mostly clear. This will lead to highs in the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. Next week is looking active with nearly daily chances for rain. While temps may be mild it won’t be pleasant and by next weekend highs may only be in the 40s for most areas.

TODAY: Sunny. High:678º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 49º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 64º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
Trick-Or-Treat Quad Cities information.
QCA city-wide trick-or-treating schedule
NOAA releases 2023-24 winter outlook
NOAA releases 2023-2024 winter outlook
Edward Mauro arrested on stalking and harassment charges.
Former Scott County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking, harassment
Ross' restaurant owners reflect on 50 years of serving QC
Ross’ Restaurant owners reflect on 50 years of serving Quad Cities

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Cloudy
Rain tapers off, a beautiful fall weekend ahead
Clouds hang tight through the evening with potential for a few showers.
First Alert Forecast: More sunshine expected in the days ahead
10/19/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
10/19/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
Mostly cloudy today