Sunny today ahead of a breezy weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Skies have cleared overnight and this will lead to a Friday filled with sunshine. Highs will run into the mid 60s which is around average for today. Breezy conditions will develop by Saturday from the NW, but skies should remain mostly clear. This will lead to highs in the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. Next week is looking active with nearly daily chances for rain. While temps may be mild it won’t be pleasant and by next weekend highs may only be in the 40s for most areas.

TODAY: Sunny. High:678º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 49º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 64º.

