Supporting local pets in need through ‘Movers for Mutts’ campaign

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Men and a Truck is collecting donations for pets in need within our community through their “Movers for Mutts” campaign.

“Movers for Mutts” is a collection drive that takes place each fall, during which the brand collaborates with businesses, schools, and organizations to gather food, toys, and other essential items that pets may need while waiting for their forever homes. This year, donations are going toward King’s Harvest Pet Rescue, a no-kill non-profit organization, and QC Paws, a private non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of animals at the Rock Island County Animal Care and Control Shelter.

“They put baskets all over town and people can donate items that are needed for the shelter to these baskets and then they’ll pick them up and deliver them to the shelters in the area,” said Andrea Gaskin, Assistant Director, King’s Harvest Pet Rescue.

Each organization has put together a list of all the needed items:

QC Paws needs bleach; Dawn dish soap; non-clumping, unscented cat litter; Puppy Chow and dog food; Kitten Chow and Cat Chow: paper towels: regular towels and KMR milk replacement (powder for kitten bottle feedings).

King’s Harvest needs Nyla-bones, KMR kitten milk replacement, paper towels, 13-gallon and 30-gallon trash bags, Tidy Cats clumping litter and kitten wet food.

“It really means the world because we rely solely on donations from the public. So when somebody a company takes the extra step goes out into the public tries to get us this help it, it means a lot. We really do need these items pretty desperately,” Gaskin said.

Angelica Post, Marketing Specialist at Two Men and a Truck, hopes to include more shelters next year.

“We really just want to help the animals in need around the area there are a ton of animals that need help, and we think it’ s really important to be in involved in the community and help others”

The collection drive runs until the first week of November with a goal of collecting 1,000 donation items to support animals in need, and donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Two Men and a Truck, 5000 Tremont Avenue, Unit 202 in Davenport

City of East Moline, City Hall Annex, 915 16th Avenue in East Moline

Whitehaven Vet Center, 5320 Belle Avenue in Davenport

Quad Cities Animal Chiropractic, 4500 Kennedy Drive in East Moline

Top Shape Gym, 2886 Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf

Empire Living, 601 22nd Avenue in Silvis

