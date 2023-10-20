Traffic Alert: Southbound exit ramp and northbound entrance ramp on U.S. 61 at Mount Joy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A traffic alert for drivers on U.S. 61 near Mount Joy in Scott County. The Iowa Department of Transportation says drivers need to be aware of a concrete reconstruction project that may impact your trip.

Crews will reopen the southbound exit ramp and northbound entrance ramp on U.S. 61 at Mount Joy on Tuesday, Oct. 31, weather permitting, according to a media release from IDOT. Crews will then close the southbound entrance ramp from Scott County Road F-55/210th Street east to the southbound U.S. 61 entrance.

