WIU Partners with Corn Belt Ports for Regional Development

New Office at Quad Cities Campus
The new office's mission is to promote the quad cities on a national scale
By Wafaa Ezzat
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at Western Illinois University to celebrate the establishment of a new partnership with Corn Belt Ports, and the opening of a new office at WIU’s Quad Cities campus. The purpose of the office is to promote sustainable, multi-purpose use of the Upper Mississippi River, protect the integrity of our supply chain, be a focal point for advancing the development of a regional, port-based economic development cluster and ensure the region is making needed climate-informed adjustments to its existing man-made and natural water resources infrastructure.

Robert Sinkler, the Executive Coordinating Director of Corn Belt Ports says he hopes this partnership can improve life along the river in Illinois and Iowa.

“What what we want to be is to be an organization of action between Illinois and Iowa along the Mississippi river and start solving problems, start being part of the solution to advance things in a regional, interregional way.”

Sinkler says their mission is to promote the Quad Cities on a national scale.

“The larger corn belt ports region has attracted over $2 billion in federal investment since the bipartisan infrastructure bill was passed. We’re seeing benefits. We’re not the only reason that money came here, but we definitely helped and contributed to the effort to let the nation know how important this region is.”

The WIU office is the newest of four regional corn belt ports offices.

