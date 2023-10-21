LIVE: Mission Mighty Mississippi, weekend weather and more with KWQC

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mission Mighty Mississippi, Weekend weather and more coming from KWQC TV6 team Saturday.

The United States Coast Guard hosted a free interactive event at Schwiebert Park Saturday. Those who attended were treated to live search and rescue demonstrations, helicopters on display and interaction with Coast Guard crewmembers, aircraft, and boats as part of their “Mission Mighty Mississippi” event.

A Whiteside County man who was found guilty by a jury in August of first-degree murder has been sentenced to prison.

After nearly 20 years of voluntary service Pat Bohanan has retired from the Davenport Police Department.

Saturday will present a similar day weather wise from Friday, however gusty winds up to 35 MPH are possible. The pleasant weather continues on into Sunday, but we will be a bit cooler on those temps.

Due to programming there are no 5 and 6 p.m. shows on Saturday. TV6 shares the news for Oct. 21.

