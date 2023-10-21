Nikki Haley responds to Israel-Hamas war, House speakership spectacle

Nikki Haley responds to Israel-Hamas war, House speakership spectacle
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Amid growing expectations of a ground invasion of Gaza, former UN Ambassador and presidential candidate Nikki Haley says maintaining support for Israel is crucial.

“We have to stay focused. We should focus on three things: One, support Israel with anything they need whenever they need it. Two, eliminate Hamas and not stop until we do, and three, do whatever it takes to bring our hostages home,” Haley said.

President Biden is seeking a $105 billion dollar aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the border. Haley says she hasn’t seen the details yet, but says Americans need to remember quote, “how we got here”.

“We saw that he was slow in Ukraine, we saw that he was pandering to Iran and he’s been absent at the border, and we’ve got to do whatever it takes to strengthen ourselves. One, America should never be so arrogant to think we don’t need friends, but two, we need to make sure that we’re not doing anything to empower our enemies,” Haley said.

No aid can be sent to Israel as the House remains without a speaker since October 3.

“Going there and sitting there fighting over what leader should be heading up the house or not doing any work for days on end. That’s not what Republicans need to see, what America needs to see is strength,” Haley said.

Haley says she has experience dealing with party infighting, and that Republicans quote “can’t fix Democrat chaos with Republican chaos”.

“As Governor, I had a Republican House and a Republican Senate that would butt heads all the time, and what I would do is I’d bring them into a room and I would say, ‘we’re not leaving until you figure this out’. Americans don’t need to see how the sausage is made. Republicans need to show leadership, figure this out, and come out unified,” Haley said.

According to the most recent Iowa State University poll, Haley is in third, polling at 11 percent. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is at 17 percent and Former President Donald Trump garnered 55 percent.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
Madison Russo, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony,...
Cancer scam victims feels betrayed with Madison Russo suspended sentence
NOAA releases 2023-24 winter outlook
NOAA releases 2023-2024 winter outlook
Bettendorf developing scene.
I-74 Bridge traffic back up
Trick-Or-Treat Quad Cities information.
QCA city-wide trick-or-treating schedule

Latest News

Fastcast TV6 Weekend
Fastcast TV6 Weekend
A Bettendorf woman, who pleaded guilty to a cancer scam, involving theft of over $39,000 in...
Madison Russo gets suspended sentence, probation for cancer scam
An iconic bridge in Burlington will eventually re-open after being out of service for 15 years...
The city of Burlington was awarded a $1 million grant to re-open and restore historic bridge
An iconic bridge in Burlington will eventually re-open after being out of service for 15 years...
The city of Burlington was awarded a $1 million grant to re-open and restore historic bridge