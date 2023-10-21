Sunshine and warmth for the weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure over the region will provide us with sunny skies, but windy and warm weather conditions could lead to an increased fire danger for cured farmland and fields this afternoon. Any fires that develop in cured fields could spread quickly. Avoid brush or grass burning today. Look for highs in the 60′s to near 70 degrees. Sunshine continues into Sunday, with cooler readings in the upper 50′s to low 60′s. Our next weather maker could bring a chance for light rain into the region Sunday night into Monday, kicking off a warmer and more active period through much of the work week. Expect nearly daily chances for rain through Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 69°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with diminishing winds. Low: 41°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. High: 60°. Wind: E 5 mph.

