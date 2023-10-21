Sunshine and warmth for the weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure over the region will provide us with sunny skies, but windy and warm weather conditions could lead to an increased fire danger for farmland and fields this afternoon. Look for highs in the 60′s. Sunshine continues into Sunday, with readings in the upper 50′s to low 60′s. Our next weather maker could bring a chance for light rain into the region Sunday night into Monday, kicking off a warmer and more active period through much of the work week. Expect nearly daily chances for rain through Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 69°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with diminishing winds. Low: 41°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. High: 60°. Wind: E 5 mph.

