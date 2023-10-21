U.S. Coast Guard hosts the Mission Mighty Mississippi family event Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. {KWQC} – The United States Coast Guard hosted a free interactive event at Schwiebert Park Saturday.

Those who attended were treated to live search and rescue demonstrations, helicopters on display and interaction with Coast Guard crewmembers, aircraft, and boats as part of their “Mission Mighty Mississippi” event.

“It’s a cool thing, because these things don’t happen very often,” said Iowa City/Coralville Troop 2000 Boy Scout Dylan Defurio. “I’m lucky to be able to come here. Most scouts that live farther North or anywhere, besides neighboring states. It is hard to come get one of these merit badges and the counselors. So, I’m lucky to be able to do this merit badge.”

The event had something for everyone as the event was designed to be family focused. The Ratliff’s woke up, turned on the news, and came from Sterling, Illinois to see it in person.

“It’s such a great display for the community to have this outreach with the Coast Guard, showing all the opportunities that they offer to the community,” said the Ratliff family.

One Marine Science Technician has been with the Coast Guard since 2011, and even he wanted to get an up-close look at what was on display.

“Just in my particular job, I’ve never really gotten the chance to go up and see a Coast Guard helicopter,” said United States Coast Guard Marine Science Technician Matt Hensley. “This is like one of the most visually exciting things that the Coast Guard has to offer. It’s just a great opportunity for the public to be able to get a hands-on experience with the type of equipment that we use.”

Along with the list of events, people could watch a cooking demonstration by Coast Guard culinary staff and watch as K-9 specialists perform with the marksmanship unit.

Members of the Coast Guard were available for questioning and providing information regarding anyone who was interested in potentially joining.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.