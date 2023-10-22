Gov. DeSantis stops in Clinton to talk about Israel, border security and economy

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Presidential candidate, Gov. Ron DeSantis, stopped in Clinton on Saturday to talk to Iowa voters about the war between Hamas and Israel, U.S. border security and the economy.

A recent poll by Iowa State University showed former president Donald Trump with a commanding lead at 55 percent, followed by Gov. DeSantis at 17 percent. Former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley was in third with 11 percent, according the poll published Oct. 10.

Gov. DeSantis used his time in Clinton to criticize both parties and tout his own accomplishments as governor. He says the United States has not done enough to help Israel and that the GOP’s inability to choose a House Speaker is troubling.

“We stand with Israel and their right to defend themselves.” said DeSantis, “Last week I did an executive order, we marshaled our emergency management resources and we sent planes to Israel and we picked up people and brought them back to Florida.”

Gov. DeSantis says former president Trump did not do enough for U.S. border security.

“We’re gonna declare it to be a national emergency on day one.” said DeSantis, “I’m gonna marshal all available resources, including our military to be on that border and stop the invasion cold.”

Gov. DeSantis blames both Biden and Trump for overspending during the pandemic after using ‘failed’ policies. He says he will open up all domestic oil production, as president.

“It’s good for the businesses,” said DeSantis, “because the energy costs that means you’ll pay less for goods and services because that trickles throughout the economy.” He added, “It’s good for jobs. It’s good for our industrial base. It’s also good for this country’s national security.”

The governor is confident in not only winning the nomination, but also helping the party win up and down the ballot.

“I can tell you this as a republican nominee,” said DeSantis, “we’re going to sweep into victory not just the presidency, but the congress and the senate state legislatures.

The DeSantis campaign says Clinton is the 83rd county they have visited so far, with a goal of visiting all 99 counties in Iowa before the caucuses on Jan. 15.

