Iowa loses to Minnesota, 12-10
By Evan Denton
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time since 2014, Iowa football lost to Minnesota, 12-10.

However, the game did not finish without controversy. Iowa standout Cooper Dejean appeared to give the Hawkeyes the lead with a late punt return for a touchdown, but an official review deemed Dejean called for a fair catch by waving his arm by his side.

The Hawkeyes still had a chance to win the game, but quarterback Deacon Hill threw an interception with under five minutes to go.

Iowa returns to the field on Nov. 4 when they play Northwestern at Wrigley Field.

