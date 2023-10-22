Sunshine today, then a period of active weather this week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We get to enjoy one last day of sunshine before an active and unsettled stretch of weather arrives to kick off the work week. We’re talking daily rain chances, with showers and several rounds of thunderstorms through Friday and beyond, with some storms producing areas of moderate to heavy rain during the period. At this point, it looks as though the severe weather threat will remain low--but this is something we will continue to monitor. Temperatures will remain warm through much of the week, with highs in the 60′s to 70′s through Wednesday. We’ll be back in the 60′s Thursday and Friday, followed by much cooler readings in the 50′s by next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. High: 60°. Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low: 47°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms, then brief partial clearing. High: 70°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

