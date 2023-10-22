Sunshine today, then a period of active weather this week

Warmer temperatures accompanied by an over abundant amount of rainfall next week
10/21/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We get to enjoy one last day of sunshine before an active and unsettled stretch of weather arrives to kick off the work week. We’re talking showers and several rounds of thunderstorms through Friday and beyond, with some storms producing areas of heavy rain during the period. Severe weather could be possible Tuesday. Temperatures will remain warm through much of the week, with much cooler readings by next weekend

TODAY:  Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. High: 60°. Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT:  Increasing cloudiness with a chance for showers late. Low: 47°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. High: 70°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

