‘Bikes for Tykes’ campaign kicks off 9th year, benefiting ‘Toys for Tots’

The top stories in the Quad Cities area for Oct. 23.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Bicycle Club has kicked off the 9th annual ‘Bikes for Tykes’ program, benefiting Quad Cities Toys for Tots.

The mission is to ensure each child, ages six to 12 signed up for the Quad Cities “Toys for Tots” program receives a bike on Christmas morning.

“Bikes for Tykes empowers our most fragile, high-risk children to dream big, work hard and never settle for excuses. Every dollar shouts, that we believe in you. It’s a gift of hope,” said Tina Andrews, QCBC President and PR for the Bikes for Tykes program, in a news release. The Quad City Bike Club has set a goal to raise $20,000 to purchase at least 125 new bikes.

Click here if you would like to donate on the QCBC website.

You can also mail a check to: QCBC Paul Gilbert, 2001 Emerald Drive, Davenport, IA 52804; make checks payable to Bikes for Tykes or QCBC.

‘Pints for Tykes” will be held on Friday, November 10 at Green Tree Brewery where $1 from every pint sold will be donated to the ‘Bikes for Tykes’ program.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony,...
Cancer scam victims feel ‘betrayed’ with Madison Russo suspended sentence
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
NOAA releases 2023-24 winter outlook
NOAA releases 2023-2024 winter outlook
2-year-old Journey Castillo visits Duluth on her quest to visit all of the country's national...
3-year-old breaks record for youngest person to visit all U.S. national parks
Bettendorf developing scene.
I-74 Bridge traffic back up

Latest News

Bidwell Avenue will be closed to traffic starting Monday for an emergency culvert repair.
Utility work to cause traffic delays on Hershey, Cedar
Davenport police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Police: Fatal single-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday morning
Daylon K. Richardson, 22, is charged with two counts of murder, a Class M felony, unlawful...
Trial delayed for man charged in death of Knox Co. Deputy Nicholas Weist
Election Day in Pueblo is November 7, and KKTV wants you to “Know Before You Vote.”
Monday last day to request absentee ballots