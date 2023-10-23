‘Bikes for Tykes’ campaign kicks off 9th year, benefiting ‘Toys for Tots’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Bicycle Club has kicked off the 9th annual ‘Bikes for Tykes’ program, benefiting Quad Cities Toys for Tots.

The mission is to ensure each child, ages six to 12 signed up for the Quad Cities “Toys for Tots” program receives a bike on Christmas morning.

“Bikes for Tykes empowers our most fragile, high-risk children to dream big, work hard and never settle for excuses. Every dollar shouts, that we believe in you. It’s a gift of hope,” said Tina Andrews, QCBC President and PR for the Bikes for Tykes program, in a news release. The Quad City Bike Club has set a goal to raise $20,000 to purchase at least 125 new bikes.

Click here if you would like to donate on the QCBC website.

You can also mail a check to: QCBC Paul Gilbert, 2001 Emerald Drive, Davenport, IA 52804; make checks payable to Bikes for Tykes or QCBC.

‘Pints for Tykes” will be held on Friday, November 10 at Green Tree Brewery where $1 from every pint sold will be donated to the ‘Bikes for Tykes’ program.

