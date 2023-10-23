Breezy and warmer Monday ahead of a wet week

Near daily chances of rain likely
Active weather will set up across our area this week with heavy rainfall possible.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Active weather will set up across our area this week with heavy rainfall possible.

Monday, a few drips can’t be ruled out early, but overall precip should be light. Gusty south winds will warm us into the 60s and 70s. Tuesday will be the warmest day this week with 70s and 80s possible as a warm front arrives. This front will turn very active overnight into Wednesday leading to several chances for showers and storms.

A stronger system will arrive Thursday into Friday with more rain likely and a cold front that will cool us off into the 40s and 50s this weekend. There is a chance for another system on Sunday, but details are still murky at this time. Get ready for a big transition to cooler temps by the weekend.

MONDAY: Few drips and wamer. High: 69º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 62º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Afternoon showers. High: 79º.

