Jury selection begins Monday for man charged in death of Knox Co. Deputy Nick Weist

By Kyle Bales
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Daylon Richardson, who is accused of killing Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Weist during a police chase in April 2022.

According to police, Richardson was seen with a gun at a Galesburg gas station. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Richardson, but he proceeded northward on U.S. highway 150 toward Henry County.

Knox County sheriff’s deputies setup a spike strip as Richardson entered Henry County.

Police said this is when Richardson struck and killed Weist. The spike strip ultimately stopped Richardson’s vehicle and he was taken in custody after a brief foot chase.

In May 2022, Richardson was formerly charged with murder in Henry County court and appointed a public defender.

The trial is expected to last ten days and will be held in Henry County Circuit Court.

