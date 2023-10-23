Jury selection begins Monday for murder of Knox Co. Deputy Nick Weist

By Kyle Bales
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - Jury selection begins Monday in the murder trial of Daylon Richardson who is accused of killing Knox Co. Sheriff’s Dep. Nick Heist during a police chase in Apr. 2022.

In Apr. 2022, Richardson was seen with a gun at a Galesburg gas station. Galesburg police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Richardson, but he proceeded northward on U.S. highway 150 toward Henry Co.

Knox Co. Sheriffs deputies setup a spike strip as Richardson entered Henry Co. This is when Richardson allegedly struck and killed Dep. Nick Heist. The spike strip ultimately stopped Richardson’s vehicle and he was put in custody after a brief foot pursuit.

In May 2022, Richardson was formerly charged with murder in Henry Co. court and appointed a public defender. In Jan. 2023, Richardson raised enough funds to hire a private attorney. His public defender was allowed to withdraw from the case.

The trial is expected to last ten days and will be held in Henry Co. Circuit Court.

Jury selection begins Monday for murder of Knox Co. Deputy Nick Weist
Jury selection begins Monday for murder of Knox Co. Dep. Nick Weist
