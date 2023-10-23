Police: Fatal single-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday morning

The top stories in the Quad Cities area for Oct. 23.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead and a teen was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday morning, police say.

Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded about 2:50 a.m. Monday to the 5900 block of Brady Street for a crash, according to a media release.

Police said a single vehicle was northbound on Brady Street when the vehicle left the road, grazed a pole, and stopped north of 59th Street.

The 25-year-old man driving the vehicle was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle, police said. He was taken to an area hoist pal by Medic EMS where he died from his injuries.

A 16-year-old passenger was also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Two other adult passengers were treated at the scene and released.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony,...
Cancer scam victims feel ‘betrayed’ with Madison Russo suspended sentence
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
NOAA releases 2023-24 winter outlook
NOAA releases 2023-2024 winter outlook
2-year-old Journey Castillo visits Duluth on her quest to visit all of the country's national...
3-year-old breaks record for youngest person to visit all U.S. national parks
Bettendorf developing scene.
I-74 Bridge traffic back up

Latest News

Bidwell Avenue will be closed to traffic starting Monday for an emergency culvert repair.
Utility work to cause traffic delays on Hershey, Cedar
Daylon K. Richardson, 22, is charged with two counts of murder, a Class M felony, unlawful...
Trial delayed for man charged in death of Knox Co. Deputy Nicholas Weist
Election Day in Pueblo is November 7, and KKTV wants you to “Know Before You Vote.”
Monday last day to request absentee ballots
Bikes for Tykes
‘Bikes for Tykes’ campaign kicks off 9th year, benefiting ‘Toys for Tots’