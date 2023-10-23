Police: Fatal single-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead and a teen was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday morning, police say.

Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded about 2:50 a.m. Monday to the 5900 block of Brady Street for a crash, according to a media release.

Police said a single vehicle was northbound on Brady Street when the vehicle left the road, grazed a pole, and stopped north of 59th Street.

The 25-year-old man driving the vehicle was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle, police said. He was taken to an area hoist pal by Medic EMS where he died from his injuries.

A 16-year-old passenger was also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Two other adult passengers were treated at the scene and released.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

