Sterling Cross Country star Dale Johnson wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

By Joey Donia
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sterling Cross Country star Dale Johnson is the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week. Johnson just won his 2nd consecutive Western Big 6 title and a Regional Title.

“He works really hard and I think a lot of it has to do with his mentality that he doesn’t like to get beat. Obviously he’s genetically gifted, more so than other people but I also think that he just grinds really hard and he doesn’t like to lose so that has a lot to do with how good he is” said head coach Greg Hendrix.

“From a young age, my parents made me run, I didn’t always enjoy it, but once I found out that I was actually pretty good at it I started enjoying it and then the people I’ve been around with, just encouragement and it’s all just worked out so” said Johnson.

