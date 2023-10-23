Monday last day to request absentee ballots

The top stories in the Quad Cities area for Oct. 23.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Monday is the last day to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 7 city-school elections across Iowa.

Completed request forms are due before 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, in order to receive a mailed ballot.

The absentee ballot request forms are available for download from Iowa Secretary of State, or from county auditors’ websites.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Scott County auditor, Muscatine County auditor, Clinton County auditor, Cedar County auditor.

