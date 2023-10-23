Trial delayed for man charged in death of Knox Co. Deputy Nicholas Weist

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - The trial of a man accused of killing Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist during a police chase in April 2022 has been delayed.

Jury selection was set to begin Monday morning in Henry County Circuit Court for Daylon K, Richardson, 24, of Granite City, Illinois, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated fleeing.

A TV6 crew at the courthouse said a judge dismissed prospective jurors Monday and reset the trial date to Jan. 8.

A hearing on several pretrial motions will be held Nov. 13.

According to police:

The Galesburg Police Department responded around 8 a.m. April 29, 2022, to a report of a suspect with a gun at the Circle K Gas Station on Main Street in Galesburg.

Two officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect, later identified as Richardson, continued to drive north on US Highway 150.

Weist set up spike strips at the intersection of US Highway 150 at 150 Avenue, in Henry County, where he was struck by Richardson’s car.

The car then crashed into a field north of the intersection. Galesburg police arrested Richardson after a brief foot chase, according to police.

In May 2022, Richardson was formerly charged with murder in Henry County court and appointed a public defender.

He also is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed violence, and aggravated discharge of a firearm in Knox County in connection with the incident.

