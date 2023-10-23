Trial delayed for man charged in death of Knox Co. Deputy Nicholas Weist

Jury selection begins Monday for murder of Knox Co. Dep. Nick Weist
By Kyle Bales
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - The trial of a man accused of killing Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist during a police chase in April 2022 has been delayed.

Jury selection was set to begin Monday morning in Henry County Circuit Court for Daylon K, Richardson, 24, of Granite City, Illinois, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated fleeing.

A TV6 crew at the courthouse said a judge dismissed prospective jurors Monday and reset the trial date to Jan. 8.

A hearing on several pretrial motions will be held Nov. 13.

According to police:

The Galesburg Police Department responded around 8 a.m. April 29, 2022, to a report of a suspect with a gun at the Circle K Gas Station on Main Street in Galesburg.

Two officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect, later identified as Richardson, continued to drive north on US Highway 150.

Weist set up spike strips at the intersection of US Highway 150 at 150 Avenue, in Henry County, where he was struck by Richardson’s car.

The car then crashed into a field north of the intersection. Galesburg police arrested Richardson after a brief foot chase, according to police.

In May 2022, Richardson was formerly charged with murder in Henry County court and appointed a public defender.

He also is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed violence, and aggravated discharge of a firearm in Knox County in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony,...
Cancer scam victims feel ‘betrayed’ with Madison Russo suspended sentence
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
NOAA releases 2023-24 winter outlook
NOAA releases 2023-2024 winter outlook
2-year-old Journey Castillo visits Duluth on her quest to visit all of the country's national...
3-year-old breaks record for youngest person to visit all U.S. national parks
Bettendorf developing scene.
I-74 Bridge traffic back up

Latest News

Bidwell Avenue will be closed to traffic starting Monday for an emergency culvert repair.
Utility work to cause traffic delays on Hershey, Cedar
Davenport police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Police: Fatal single-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday morning
Election Day in Pueblo is November 7, and KKTV wants you to “Know Before You Vote.”
Monday last day to request absentee ballots
Bikes for Tykes
‘Bikes for Tykes’ campaign kicks off 9th year, benefiting ‘Toys for Tots’