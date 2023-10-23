Utility work to cause traffic delays on Hershey, Cedar

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Traffic delays can be expected this week at two locations in Muscatine as underground utility work is tentatively scheduled to start today.

Temporary traffic signals will be used to allow alternating traffic on Hershey Avenue, just south of the Elm Street intersection for work associated with the renovations by Kent Corp. to the former McKee Button Factory. The project will be completed in the southbound lane first and then work crews will move over to the northbound lane.

Beginning Wednesday, underground utility work in association with the UnityPoint Health Trinity Muscatine expansion project is tentatively scheduled.

The work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. with Cedar Street traffic reduced to a single lane. There will not be any lane restrictions outside of the work hours. The work is expected to be finished by Nov. 3.

Underground utility work will also be scheduled near Canal Street where Green Street turns into Grandview Avenue, but that work has not been scheduled as yet.

Drivers are reminded to use caution in and around work zones, be alert for construction works, and pay attention to traffic control devices. Traffic fines are doubled in work zones.

