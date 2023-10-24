How to keep little goblins safe on streets this Halloween

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One of the most popular holidays in the country sends masses of children into the streets to collect candy and show off their costumes.

According to a study published in JAMA Pediatrics that examined 42 years of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, the relative risk of a pedestrian fatality was 43% higher on Halloween compared to one week before and one week after.

A total of 608 pedestrian fatalities occurred on the 42 Halloween evenings between 1975 to 2016, and 851 pedestrian fatalities occurred on the 84 control evenings (Oct. 24 and Nov. 7). Absolute mortality rates averaged 2.07 and 1.45 pedestrian fatalities per hour, respectively.

The American Red Cross has tips parents can follow to help keep the kids safe while enjoying the festivities.

Trick or treaters

Make your trick-or-treaters visible to drivers. Use reflective gear, flashlights and glow sticks.

Practice pedestrian safety. Look both ways before crossing streets (at street corners). Use sidewalks to walk to the next destination. If sidewalks are not available, walk on the edge of the roadway, while facing traffic. Cross at the corners of the street, not between parked cars.

Driving: Watch for trick-or-treaters who may forget to look both ways before crossing streets.

Other tips to keep trick or treaters safe:

Know before they go. Know where they are going and who they will be with.

Keep your hands clean. Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands when you get home.

Have an adult check all candy before eating.

The Red Cross also advises people who are handing out candy to skip this year and turn off your porch light if anyone in the household is not feeling well or isolating.

