Bierstube owners retiring after 22 years

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - The owners of a longtime Quad City restaurant and bar known for authentic German food are calling it quits.

Owners of Bierstube Bar and Grill, Dieter and Nancy Rebitzer, say they are retiring.

In a Facebook post the couple says that after 22 years, they will greatly miss loyal employees and guests. The post goes on to say they will be throwing a party to get ready to say goodbye. They once had three locations: Davenport, LeClaire and Moline. The Moline location temporarily closed in December after a water pipe burst and never reopened. The LeClaire bar and grill at 1007 Canal Shore Drive was the only location still open.

According to the website, the bar and grill opened in 2001.

