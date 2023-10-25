Central Bancshares completes purchase of SENB Bank

The top stories in the Quad Cities on Oct. 25.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Central Bancshares, Inc. of Muscatine, Iowa (”Central Bancshares”), parent company of CBI Bank & Trust, has completed the purchase of McLaughlin Holding Company, parent company of SENB Bank, based in Moline, Ill., and merged SENB Bank into CBI Bank & Trust, effective October, 20. The transaction was originally announced in May.

“While signage will soon change, customers will not see any immediate changes,” said Greg Kistler, President and CEO of CBI Bank & Trust and Central Bancshares. “The bank will continue to operate at the same locations, supported by the same officers and staff. System conversions will take place in April 2024.”

SENB Bank was organized in 1961 and has total assets of approximately $340 million, according to a media release. It serves the Quad cities market in both Iowa and Illinois, as well as the state line, Rockford, Beloit, region of Illinois and Wisconsin, with six locations, Moline and Roscoe, Ill. Davenport, Bettendorf, and Buffalo, Iowa, and Beloit, Wisconsin.

Central Bancshares’ total assets have increased to over $1.45 billion with the acquisition, according to the media release. In addition to the SENB Bank locations, it serves customers and businesses through 17 banking center, with locations in Coralville, Davenport, Kalona, Muscatine, Walcott, Washington, and Wilton in Iowa, and Brimfield, Buffalo, Prairie, Galesburg, Monmouth, and Peoria, in Ill. Additionally, the bank’s Trust and Investment Divisions manage combined client assets of approximately $1.4 billion.

