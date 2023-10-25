Davenport extends Goose Creek Connector Trail

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Public Works Department announced they’ve completed a phase of extending the Goose Creek Connector Trail.

According to Davenport Public Works officials, in coordination with improvements to East 53rd Street, the city recently extended the Goose Creek Connector Trail from 59th Street to 53rd Street.

Officials say completing this phase provides safe access for pedestrian and cycling connectivity underneath East 53rd Street.

Once complete, the connector route will link Veterans Memorial Parkway to the Duck Creek Multi Use Path, officials said.

Details on the project and its phases can be found, here.

Goose Creek Trail (City of Davenport)

