Davenport man charged with sexual abusing 14-year-old

Charles Alvin Spicer Sr., a registered sex offender, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of third-degree sex abuse.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Charles Alvin Spicer Sr., a registered sex offender, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of third-degree sex abuse.

Spicer, 41, is accused of abusing a 14-year-old about three years ago.

The abuse was reported to the Davenport Police on Aug. 29.

Third-degree sex abuse is typically a Class C felony, but because this is his second or subsequent offense, it bumps it up to a Class A felony. If convicted, he faces life without parole.

Bond was set today at $200,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Nov. 3 at the Scott County Courthouse.

The defendant has previous convictions of sexual abuse: 3rd degree-incest on March 5, 2007, in Henry County, Iowa; sexual assault on Nov. 15, 2001, in Mexico, Missouri.

