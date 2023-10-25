The Fun Station to be featured on TV show ‘World’s Greatest!...’

The top stories in the Quad Cities on Oct. 25.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT
DUBUQUE and ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Edwards Entertainment Company, and The Fun Station, with locations in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and the Quad Cities has been selected to be part of the popular television series “World’s Greatest!...” a 30 minutes TV show focused on highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places, and people.

The selection was announced Tuesday by How 2 Media that Edwards Entertainment Company & The Fun Station have been selected because of their dedication to providing high-quality and enjoyable family entertainment to families across Eastern Iowa, a media release stated. Their commitment to treating their team members like family, truly sets them apart in the realm of family fun centers.

“We think their story will be very fun as well as meaningful to our viewer,” said Josh Kessler, COO of the show “World’s Greatest!...”. “All of our winners are hand selected from multiple entries within their field. Our goal is to show the very best in the industry. We want to engage our viewers with amazing interviews and company details about the history and people behind these excellent organizations.”

As part of the production process, How 2 Media sent a film crew to the company’s Eldridge, Iowa location, the media release stated. Their goal was to find out the story behind this great and growing company and show the “World’s Greatest!...” viewers why Edwards Entertainment Company was hand selected as the best in their category.

“World’s Greatest!...” has been airing on television and is entering into their 18th year, the media release concluded.

