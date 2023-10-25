‘He is a strong dude’ Reynolds gives update on First Gentleman’s cancer diagnosis

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with lung cancer, the governor’s office announced Thursday.(Gov. Kim Reynolds' Office)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa - Following First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds’ lung cancer diagnosis in late September, Governor Kim Reynolds says her husband is responding well to treatment.

“He’s been in treatment for about a month. I’m happy to say that the radiation has really eliminated, kicked the pain that was in the spine. So, that has been true blessing. It’s helped his attitude quite a bit to not be in so much pain. He’s on an oral immune therapy drug for the tumor and hopefully if this works then we won’t have to do chemo,” Reynolds said.

The First Gentleman is receiving treatment at the John Stoddard Cancer Center in Des Moines.

“We’re just taking it one step at a time but he’s doing well. We’re very optimistic about the outcome,” Reynolds said.

When asked if the First Gentleman would get involved with advocacy, Reynolds noted her husband’s reserved nature but said, “You bet we will”.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony,...
Cancer scam victims feel ‘betrayed’ with Madison Russo suspended sentence
Davenport police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Police: Fatal single-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday morning
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning
2-year-old Journey Castillo visits Duluth on her quest to visit all of the country's national...
3-year-old breaks record for youngest person to visit all U.S. national parks

Latest News

KWQC Fastcast: Oct. 27 (noon)
KWQC Fastcast: Oct. 27 (noon)
Kate Martin visits Blue Grass Elementary school
Kate Martin visits Blue Grass Elementary school
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins
Temperatures stay in the 40s this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Cold temperatures this weekend with wet snowflakes possible
The return of tourism as Visit Quad Cities held their annual destination event to celebrate...
Visit Quad Cities holds annual Destination Quad Cities event