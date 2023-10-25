ImpactLife’s mixed reality headsets transform blood donation experience

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A local blood bank is changing the blood donation experience through these new mixed reality headsets, aiming to ease anxiety, attract new donors, and enhance the overall blood donation process.

ImpactLife hosted a blood drive in St. Paul Lutheran Church to try out their latest mixed-reality headsets for blood donors to use while giving blood. The mixed reality experience is meant to help those who may be apprehensive or nervous about donating, providing a calming distraction and a fun way to relax and participate.

“It does take your mind off the fact that you’re giving blood, so the concept of using this for people that might have anxiety makes total sense,” said one of the blood donors.

The mixed reality headset uses the Microsoft HoloLens 2, a self-contained holographic computer that enables a hands-free interaction with 3D digital objects, and allows blood donors to navigate the virtual scenarios using just their eyes. The interactive software was developed in a partnership between Blood Centers of America and Abbott, a healthcare technology company serving the blood industry.

ImpactLife’s Community Development Advocate, Alex Burkamper explained the difference between virtual reality and mixed-reality.

“It allows the donor to still have complete awareness of their surroundings and interact with ImpactLife staff to make sure that everything is going okay”

Before starting, blood donors are given a brief tutorial on how to use the mixed-reality headsets. The donor then puts on a lightweight mixed-reality headset. While experiencing the digital world, the donor remains fully aware of their surroundings, and the collection specialist drawing the donation can interact with the donor throughout the process since the donor’s eyes are always visible for monitoring and evaluation.

So far, the feedback from blood donors has been positive.

“I didn’t even realize that I was still giving blood and I’m done, and it seemed like a way a much shorter timeframe than typical.” “It’s fun. It’s just distracting. It’s just sort of fun to watch the escape into a different kind of world,” said another blood donor.

As they continue to expand the mixed-reality experience, they hope it will help alleviate fears about donating blood and encourage more donors to make appointments.

“As people have a more positive experience with blood donation, they’ll come back, they’ll schedule their next appointment, or a donor who was maybe a little bit hesitant might go ahead and give it a try. Now there they found out they can give blood and it’s kind of no big deal for them,” said Kirby Winn, ImpactLife’s Manager of Public Relations.

There is a limited number of devices available, so mixed reality experience will be offered at selected blood drives and donation center events. You can visit ImpactLife website for more details on the locations where you can experience their mixed-reality headsets.

