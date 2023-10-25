Lindsay Park Yacht Club undergoing dredging

Lindsay Park Yacht Club is undergoing a dredging project and staff says they’re using unusual methods to make that project happen.
By Brad Burton and Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lindsay Park Yacht Club is undergoing a dredging project and staff says they’re using unusual methods to make that project happen.

Yacht club staff said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is going to be performing the work with funding that the yacht club received a year ago that had been set aside for the dredging.

Scott Clements, Vice Commodore at Lindsay Park Yacht Club says there’s an agreement between the City of Davenport and the Corps to maintain a certain depth in the marina, and that has never really been funded enough to do anything.

“We were getting to the point where we were having problems with boats getting in and out of the slips because it’s so shallow,” Clements explained. “Starting hopefully in the next two weeks, they’ll be coming in and dredging the entire marina.”

Clements added that normally, they would just dredge in between each one of the piers, down the isles, however the problem with that is that the material that’s under the slips themselves would then tend to slip back into the deeper spots, making it not as effective.

Clements explained that the dredging will be done by moving all the piers to one side and dredging one half of the harbor all the one depth, and then moving the slips to the other side, and dredging the other side.

Clements says dredging each side by itself should provide longevity.

Clements expects the dredging process should take about three to four weeks, weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony,...
Cancer scam victims feel ‘betrayed’ with Madison Russo suspended sentence
Davenport police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Police: Fatal single-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday morning
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning
2-year-old Journey Castillo visits Duluth on her quest to visit all of the country's national...
3-year-old breaks record for youngest person to visit all U.S. national parks

Latest News

Kate Martin visits Blue Grass Elementary school
Kate Martin visits Blue Grass Elementary school
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins
Temperatures stay in the 40s this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Cold temperatures this weekend with wet snowflakes possible
The return of tourism as Visit Quad Cities held their annual destination event to celebrate...
Visit Quad Cities holds annual Destination Quad Cities event
Quad Cities public works departments offer free yard waste pick up
Quad Cities Public works departments free yard waste pick up opens