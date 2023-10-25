Lindsay Park Yacht Club undergoing dredging

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lindsay Park Yacht Club is undergoing a dredging project and staff says they’re using unusual methods to make that project happen.

Yacht club staff said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is going to be performing the work with funding that the yacht club received a year ago that had been set aside for the dredging.

Scott Clements, Vice Commodore at Lindsay Park Yacht Club says there’s an agreement between the City of Davenport and the Corps to maintain a certain depth in the marina, and that has never really been funded enough to do anything.

“We were getting to the point where we were having problems with boats getting in and out of the slips because it’s so shallow,” Clements explained. “Starting hopefully in the next two weeks, they’ll be coming in and dredging the entire marina.”

Clements added that normally, they would just dredge in between each one of the piers, down the isles, however the problem with that is that the material that’s under the slips themselves would then tend to slip back into the deeper spots, making it not as effective.

Clements explained that the dredging will be done by moving all the piers to one side and dredging one half of the harbor all the one depth, and then moving the slips to the other side, and dredging the other side.

Clements says dredging each side by itself should provide longevity.

Clements expects the dredging process should take about three to four weeks, weather permitting.

