Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available for children in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 vaccines for everyone six months and older, both with private insurance and through a federal program for those who are uninsured or underinsured, RICHD staff said.

Officials say they now have Moderna for children ages 6 months to 12 years and Pfizer vaccines will be phased out after the health department’s initial supply ends.

According to officials they have 25 doses for 12 and older and many more for children.

Staff at the health department say they hope this transition can better prepare residents for COVID, but also for the start of respirator virus season.

“It’s very likely that we will have yearly vaccinations that are offered, much like the flu shot,” said Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer at RICHD. “The flu is something that morphs every year, so there needs to be a new formulation. So, as we enter respiratory illness season that starts in October, we strongly recommend that people get their protection against both the flu and COVID.”

The department says they will continue to offer appointments for Moderna on Tuesdays and Pfizer appointments while supplies lasts on Fridays.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.