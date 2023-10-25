Moments in History: Post-WWII downtown, Mt. Pleasant Park, Felix Adler the Clown

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The ‘Moments in History’ of Clinton, Iowa, celebrating the community and what has brought it to what is there today.

The downtown in the 1950s, after World War II, and businesses in town were regrouping. Walgreens, J.C. Penney, Wards and other stores were all open downtown. Many banks also popped up. (Picasa | Grow Clinton)

Fast forward to today, a group with “Paint it Back” is beautifying the Lyons District in town. (Will Powers | Grow Clinton)

Mt. Pleasant Park, home of the Spirituals Camp. Spiritualism started in the 1800s and hundreds of people would come to Clinton annually to connect with the spiritual world. (Grow Clinton)

Felix Adler the Clown was born in Clinton in 1895. He also was the “Whitehouse Clown” and performed for three U.S. presidents. (Grow Clinton)

