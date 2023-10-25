Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning.

Wednesday afternoon in a media release from Davenport Police Department, police identified the driver who died in that crash as 25-year-old Anthony Carter-Ellis of Davenport.

Police said Carter-Ellis was driving the vehicle and unrestrained at the time when he was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

A 16-year-old was also injured during the incident and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Two other adults were treated at the scene.

