QC Mission renovating New Life Fellowship church in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - New Life Fellowship church in East Moline has been in renovation for the last couple of years.

QC Mission, a non-profit dedicated to building hope in the city of East Moline and beyond has been behind this project.

Over the last couple of years, 40-plus people have been involved with this project to help build hope in East Moline by offering different resources like a thrift shop, counseling office, food pantry, showers, an after-school center and a pregnancy resource center.

Two men who have been involved in the project share their experience in how this all began and what it will mean for those throughout the community who need these resources.

”Our heart is to be a resource,” Tim Leathers, QC Mission Executive Director said. “That when people have a struggle or a problem, they have a place right here in their community, that they can go for assistance, they can, we can meet needs, such as, you know, food insecurities, if they need clothing.”

Leathers who is also the former Chief of Police in Wilton says, doing the work he does is valuable in many different ways.

“There’s a lot of people that I say I took to jail that didn’t need to go to jail,” Leathers said. “They just needed someone to give them some help so, I love getting this opportunity to join hands with so many incredible people that are volunteering, giving up their time and their talent and their service to touch people right where they live in this community.”

Church Building and Grounds Manager John Holmes has been there every step of the way throughout this project and said that he’s pleased to help create a place where people can get the help, they need.

“I am very, very satisfied that we can help people from whatever kind of thing that’s holding them back to take them and encourage them and bring them up from whatever is holding them down,” Holmes said.

Leathers said volunteers play a vital role in QC Mission, they want to be a part of something that impacts the community and changes people’s lives.

“Quad City Mission exists because there are volunteers that want to help,” Leathers said. “You know, they’re, they want more than just their nine to five job and the things they do to really to do something that’s going to impact and change and transform lives and to be a help to the community and there’s nothing like that in the world.”

On Thursday nights, they also do what’s called dinner church, where they invite people in the community to come and enjoy a free dinner and they can bring their entire family along with them.

To learn more and support the work of QC Mission you can visit their website qcmission.org.

