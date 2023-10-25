Work continues on Sycamore, Muscatine

The top stories in the Quad Cities on Oct. 25.
By Jaren Smith
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Phase 6 for the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Project is underway.

Underground work has moved to the intersection of Sycamore and 11th, Sycamore Street being prepped for paving from West 8th to West 10th.

According to a media release, before continuing the prep for the first two blocks of Sycamore for paving, issues resolving around gas and water lines has been worked on by KE Flatworks, Inc, the General Contractor.

While underground work continues at one end, activity will increase at the other end with tiling and placement of an electrical conduit that is expected to take the rest of the week.

According to officials. the first two blocks of Sycamore along with the alley between 8th and 9th streets are expected to be completed by mid to late November based on the project timeline.

Sycamore Street is currently closed from West 8th to Logan with West 9th, West 10th and West 11th closed from Sycamore to Iowa.

Local traffic is allowed where possible.

Drivers are reminded to use caution and around work zones and to be alert for construction workers.

According to officials, traffic fines are doubled in work zones.

