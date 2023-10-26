Amazon introduces first Quad Cities location with ‘soft opening’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Amazon celebrated the soft launch opening of their Quad Cities facility with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday where local officials took a sneak peek of the first Quad Cities area Amazon facility.

Officials say the facility is the latest generation of Amazon fulfillment centers covering over 2.3 million square feet on six floors with over 12 miles of conveyance. It’s located at 2022 Research Parkway in Davenport.

“We are very excite to be here and to be a great partner in the community,” said General Manager Nate Rudy. “10 days ago, we welcomed our first group of new hires and we’ll welcome over 500 new hires before the end of October.”

For the remainder of 2023 leading into Amazon’s peak sales period, the QC location will operate as a cross dock facility, where new products are received from vendors and then sent to other Amazon facilities to pick, pack and ship items to customers, officials explained. In the first quarter of 2024, Amazon plans to celebrate the grand opening of the facility as the 105th Amazon robotics fulfillment center. The facility will grow to over 1,000 employees during 2024.

“This is really an exciting day for our entire community and I’m thrilled to welcome another Fortune 100 company to this community- an iconic brand that does incredible things beyond just creating jobs,” said Mara Downing, Vice President of Global Branding and Communications at John Deere and Board Chair for the Quad Cities Chamber. “I hope that you enjoy the Quad Cities as much as John Deere has over the past 105 years.”

