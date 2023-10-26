City of Aledo to hold informational meeting on Southeast 2nd Avenue construction project

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Aledo has announced plans to hold an informational meeting, open to the public, regarding the construction project at Southeast 2nd Avenue.

The informational meeting will be held on Nov. 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Mercer County High School in the auditorium, according to a media release from the city. At the meeting, residents will have an opportunity to learn more about the project and provide input.

City officials say the Southeast 2nd Avenue construction project will include improvements to the street and sidewalks and upgrades to the storm sewer system with the expectation that the project will begin in spring of 2024.

“We are exited to share the details of the Southeast 2nd Avenue construction project with the community and hear feedback from our residents,” said Justin Blaser, Aledo’s Director of Public Works and Utilities. “This project is an important investment in our city’s infrastructure, and know that it will allow us to provide quality service for years to come.”

In addition to announcing the public information meeting, the City of Aledo also announced plans to issue up to $4 million in general obligation bonds to to fund the project, city officials said.

General obligation bonds are a debt service tool used to fund capital projects by local municipalities following the Illinois General Obligation Bonds Act, according to the media release. These bonds will be repaid using Aledo general funds over a period of years and will not require an additional dedicated tax.

“Infrastructure projects like this one are a critically important investment in our community and will provide value for decades to come,” said Chris Hagloch, Aledo’s Mayor. “We believe that these bonds are a smart financial investment for the City of Aledo and will not cause undue burden on either city operations or our residents. This gives the city more flexibility to complete this project and others in the future.”

