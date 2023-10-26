CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf Police searching for man on controlled substance violation

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Oct. 26
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

The Bettendorf Police are seeking the public’s help finding Christopher Edwards on charges of a controlled substance violation and driving while suspended or on a revoked license.

Edwards is 52 years old, 5-foot-6, 190 pounds, bald with blue eyes.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

The Bettendorf Police are seeking the public’s help finding Christopher Edwards on charges of a...
The Bettendorf Police are seeking the public’s help finding Christopher Edwards on charges of a controlled substance violation and driving while suspended or on a revoked license.(KWQC, Crime Stoppers)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony,...
Cancer scam victims feel ‘betrayed’ with Madison Russo suspended sentence
Davenport police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Police: Fatal single-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday morning
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning
2-year-old Journey Castillo visits Duluth on her quest to visit all of the country's national...
3-year-old breaks record for youngest person to visit all U.S. national parks

Latest News

KWQC Fastcast: Oct. 27 (noon)
KWQC Fastcast: Oct. 27 (noon)
Kate Martin visits Blue Grass Elementary school
Kate Martin visits Blue Grass Elementary school
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins
Temperatures stay in the 40s this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Cold temperatures this weekend with wet snowflakes possible
The return of tourism as Visit Quad Cities held their annual destination event to celebrate...
Visit Quad Cities holds annual Destination Quad Cities event