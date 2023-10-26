CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf Police searching for man on controlled substance violation

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

The Bettendorf Police are seeking the public’s help finding Christopher Edwards on charges of a controlled substance violation and driving while suspended or on a revoked license.

Edwards is 52 years old, 5-foot-6, 190 pounds, bald with blue eyes.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

